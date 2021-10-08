Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) fell 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.17 and last traded at $64.23. 2,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 418,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.24.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average is $58.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $701,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $38,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,574 shares of company stock valued at $25,141,761 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter valued at $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 199.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 22.4% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

