CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.16 Million

Equities analysts predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will post sales of $206.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $211.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.25 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $172.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $798.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $780.06 million to $808.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $859.16 million, with estimates ranging from $838.21 million to $892.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.70.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.00. 15,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,091. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 102,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

