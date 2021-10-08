CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) Stock Price Down 18.7%

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) fell 18.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 75,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 100,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.61.

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter. CURE Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 118.67% and a negative net margin of 469.15%.

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments.

