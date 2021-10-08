Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report sales of $50.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings. Cutera reported sales of $39.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $218.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $218.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $238.35 million, with estimates ranging from $236.90 million to $239.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cutera.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CUTR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Cutera news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,758.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Cutera by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Cutera by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $799.85 million, a P/E ratio of 123.84 and a beta of 1.63. Cutera has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.