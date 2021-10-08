Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Danaher by 857.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,379,000 after buying an additional 47,986 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 26,123.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,016,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,679,774,000 after purchasing an additional 125,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,998 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $301.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,391. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.36. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $215.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

