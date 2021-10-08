Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.250-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.40 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.13.

DRI opened at $155.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $89.34 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 6,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,004,166.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,312,504.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,189 shares of company stock worth $18,661,679 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

