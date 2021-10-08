Dash (DASH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $260.54 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $190.94 or 0.00349219 BTC on major exchanges. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.98 billion and approximately $260.54 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dash has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001970 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006685 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,370,825 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

