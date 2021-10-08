DAV Coin (DAV) Market Cap Tops $1.47 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 35% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00046375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.11 or 0.00330884 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,785.59 or 1.00090042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00065106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

