David L. Dunkel Sells 25,000 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $67.48. 103,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,845. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average of $59.46.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.31 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,981,000 after acquiring an additional 98,950 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

