DCF Advisers LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

DCF Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aptinyx were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 25,963 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 131.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 259,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 21.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 106,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 26.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 94,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APTX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,794. The firm has a market cap of $151.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.36. Aptinyx Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Aptinyx Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

