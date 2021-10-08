DCF Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

DCF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.8% of DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,974,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.52.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $45,582,032 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $105.23. 689,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,908,637. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

