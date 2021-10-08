Dean Capital Management Cuts Stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Dean Capital Management lowered its stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,202 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned 0.06% of Mission Produce worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 3.5% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 359.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.2% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 96,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 3.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVO traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,185. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 23.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $127,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $800,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,664 shares of company stock worth $5,954,271. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mission Produce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.