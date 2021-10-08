Dean Capital Management Has $2.27 Million Stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Dean Capital Management cut its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the quarter. Heartland Express makes up approximately 2.1% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.17% of Heartland Express worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 1,577.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

HTLD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.27. 1,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,674. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Heartland Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 20th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

