Dean Capital Management Invests $709,000 in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Dean Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 53.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 23.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,899. The stock has a market cap of $329.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.89. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.87.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.04 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 6.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

