Dean Capital Management Reduces Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Dean Capital Management lessened its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,972 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jana Partners LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,021,000 after buying an additional 1,329,826 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,725,000 after buying an additional 985,225 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,258,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,175,000 after buying an additional 308,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE THS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,135. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.39.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. Equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on THS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

