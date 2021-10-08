Dean Capital Management Sells 12,083 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Dean Capital Management reduced its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,083 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of AZZ worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AZZ by 37.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AZZ by 86.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,215,000 after acquiring an additional 100,687 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

AZZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average is $52.49.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.69 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

