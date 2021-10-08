Dean Capital Management Sells 24,117 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Dean Capital Management lowered its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,094 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,117 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in UMB Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 727.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of UMBF stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.18. 240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,291. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.57 and a fifty-two week high of $102.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.26. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In related news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,436.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $205,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $877,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.