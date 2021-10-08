Dean Capital Management Sells 37,853 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Dean Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,853 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CMC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.30.
Commercial Metals Company Profile
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.