Dean Capital Management Sells 37,853 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Dean Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,853 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

