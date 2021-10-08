Dean Capital Management Takes Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Haemonetics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Haemonetics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Haemonetics by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

NYSE:HAE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.07. 1,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.85. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

