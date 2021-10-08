Dean Capital Management Trims Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Dean Capital Management lowered its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,933 shares during the quarter. Washington Federal comprises about 1.6% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dean Capital Management owned 0.08% of Washington Federal worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Washington Federal by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth about $1,061,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,052,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Washington Federal by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,785,000 after buying an additional 597,517 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ WAFD traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.39. 1,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $35.44.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.