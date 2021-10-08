Dean Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Dean Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAFT traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $81.25. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average of $81.31.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $267,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

