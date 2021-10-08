Debra Zumwalt Sells 300 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Debra Zumwalt sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $15,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HURN stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.11.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

