Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

DBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, insider Laurence Reid bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,486.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $5,613,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $20,203,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $568,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

DBTX opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40. Decibel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

