Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) EVP Matthew L. Sherman Sells 2,659 Shares

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. The business had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,019,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,280,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $15,102,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after purchasing an additional 255,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

