DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Tops $5.69 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and $12,490.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000781 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00027072 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00019403 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,570,060 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars.

