Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 167,921 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fluor were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 52,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fluor by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fluor by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth $1,117,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

