Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,693 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.10% of IDACORP worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,925,000 after purchasing an additional 48,554 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,842,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $103.38 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

