Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 37,002 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.32% of Vocera Communications worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,102,000 after purchasing an additional 451,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 492,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 223,936 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VCRA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $30,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,101,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,897,478. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.45 and a beta of 0.16. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.15 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.66.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

