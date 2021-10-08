Deutsche Bank AG Sells 26,988 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,988 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Upwork were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 32.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $326,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,345.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,744. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $51.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -256.80 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $47.69. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPWK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

