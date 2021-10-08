Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,378,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO stock opened at $98.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average of $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

