Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) a €629.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €629.00 ($740.00) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RAA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €540.00 ($635.29) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €610.78 ($718.56).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

FRA RAA opened at €747.40 ($879.29) on Thursday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a one year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €907.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €798.77.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.