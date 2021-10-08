Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €122.00 Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €122.00 ($143.53) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SAF. Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €127.50 ($150.00).

Safran stock opened at €113.50 ($133.53) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €107.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €115.91. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

