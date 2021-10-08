Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.94 ($75.22).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DPW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of DPW stock traded up €0.67 ($0.79) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €53.85 ($63.35). 3,903,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €57.94 and its 200-day moving average is €54.76. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

