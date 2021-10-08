Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Truist

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.18.

DVN opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.35, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,178,743,000 after acquiring an additional 460,138 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Devon Energy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,812,563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $753,469,000 after buying an additional 1,160,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after buying an additional 5,413,309 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

