Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $37.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.65% from the stock’s current price.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Shares of DVN opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $40.24.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

