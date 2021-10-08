Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,550 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DGE. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,720.63 ($48.61).

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,551.50 ($46.40) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,539.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,402.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The stock has a market cap of £82.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other Diageo news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, with a total value of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). Insiders have purchased a total of 25,470 shares of company stock valued at $89,791,888 over the last three months.

Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

