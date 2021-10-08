Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FANG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.04.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $105.12 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $107.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,460 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4,109.5% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 624,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,908,000 after acquiring an additional 609,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,170,000 after purchasing an additional 565,326 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

