Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Truist

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FANG. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.04.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $105.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $107.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

