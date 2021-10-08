Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

DSX opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $512.60 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. Equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

