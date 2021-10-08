Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Brands Group stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Digital Brands Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBGI opened at $2.72 on Friday. Digital Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.

