DigitalBits Price Up 53.3% This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001143 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $480.01 million and $4.19 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 53.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.16 or 0.00346295 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001959 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

