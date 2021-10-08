Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 200,611 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,888,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tronox were worth $131,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

TROX stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.63. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.43 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

