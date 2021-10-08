Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,906,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $134,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CubeSmart by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in CubeSmart by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 415,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,255,000 after acquiring an additional 62,884 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CubeSmart by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,888,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,433,000 after acquiring an additional 200,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in CubeSmart by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 338,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $49.05 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

