Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $133.38 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.23% of LPL Financial worth $133,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $272,964,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $146,650,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 16,373.5% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,121,000 after acquiring an additional 846,835 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $46,889,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 39.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,573,000 after acquiring an additional 303,276 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA stock opened at $164.35 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $166.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.13 and its 200-day moving average is $144.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.18.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.45.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

