Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $145.33 Million Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,891,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.64% of Nielsen worth $145,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 3,839.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,503,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after buying an additional 1,465,463 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,757,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,356,000 after buying an additional 79,169 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Nielsen by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Nielsen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,438,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after buying an additional 48,167 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

NLSN stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.44. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

