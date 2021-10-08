Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $137,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,719,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVR by 11.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NVR by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 26.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,869.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,077.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,944.17. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,868.01 and a twelve month high of $5,332.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $42.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,303.00.

In other news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

