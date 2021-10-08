Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,521,625 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,902,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,521,625 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $141,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 36.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 27.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 915,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,186,000 after purchasing an additional 379,072 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 37.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,723,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,272,000 after purchasing an additional 737,598 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,305 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE X opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.12.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

