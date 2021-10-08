DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.50

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.50 and traded as low as C$3.67. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$4.02, with a volume of 86,836 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$343.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.50.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$50.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

