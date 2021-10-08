Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $127.00

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 126.60 ($1.65), with a volume of 1075569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.20 ($1.62).

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -10.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.19%.

In related news, insider Robert Hutson bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £257,500 ($336,425.40).

Diversified Energy Company Profile (LON:DEC)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

