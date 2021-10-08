DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

DNBBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SEB Equities raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upgraded DNB Bank ASA to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 161.00 to 167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 35.45% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.